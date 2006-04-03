I took the weekend off from blogging. I was tired.

I flew back to Macon on Friday and it was a nightmare.

My 6pm out of Reagan National got cancelled due to mechanical problems. The moved me to the 10pm, but then said they could get me on the 8pm.

That was fine. I decided I'd work late, grab a quick bite to eat with a friend, then head on my way.

Then they called and said some spots had opened on the 5pm if I could get to the airport ASAP. I did. I cancelled supper plans and got to the airport at about 4pm. But they had bumped me. So, back to the 8pm.

I remade supper plans and headed off to the Dubliner for Chicken Pot Pie with Streiff from RedState. I got back to the airport at 6:10 p.m. The 5pm flight I was suppose to be on was just leaving.

Well, here is the kicker.

The 8pm flight, coming from JFK to ATL via Reagan National, got out to the runway and had mechanical problems. So it would not be in until after 10:30pm. They put me on the 9pm,

The 9pm left a bit delayed and then took forever because of bad weather in Atlanta. Between sitting around, flying slow, and landing slow, I think we finally got in at 1 o'clock in the morning. Then I made the hour and a half drive to Macon only to encounter a wreck.

All told, I got home about 3:45 Saturday morning. By then I had had so much coffee my stomach was upset and I was wired. I finally settled in to bed about the time I heard birds chirping around 4:45 in the morning.

Then it was back up at 11am for an hour drive south to Christy's Aunt Audrey's for lunch (well worth it!). Then home to spread mulch in the flower beds. Then sleep.

Ah, sweet sleep.