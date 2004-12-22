There is an ongoing saga in Macon, Georgia, where I live. The mayor hired a finance director without the requisite qualifications. She has not exactly done her job well. The district attorney has hauled her before a grand jury and an indictment is expected.

The mayor insisted that the director's legal fees be paid. The City Council refused and passed a resolution to hault payments. Mayor Ellis vetoed the resolution. Well, using rare common sense, our fair City Council has overridden the mayor's veto.