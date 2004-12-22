Somebody Has Some Sense
There is an ongoing saga in Macon, Georgia, where I live. The mayor hired a finance director without the requisite qualifications. She has not exactly done her job well. The district attorney has hauled her before a grand jury and an indictment is expected.
The mayor insisted that the director's legal fees be paid. The City Council refused and passed a resolution to hault payments. Mayor Ellis vetoed the resolution. Well, using rare common sense, our fair City Council has overridden the mayor's veto.
"It shouldn't be the taxpayer's place to provide funding for a defense in a situation where the taxpayers themselves could be getting defrauded," Councilman Stebin Horne said. "By not voting to override the veto we would set terrible precedent, stating that it is the taxpayers' obligations to pay for city employees' attorneys' fees regardless of why they find themselves in court."