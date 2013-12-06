Something Wicked This way Comes for 12/06/2013
World War II seemed to be a great, earth-shaking event in the West. Old powers, already crumbling from World War I, collapsed. New orders aligned. Eastern powers went behind an Iron Curtain. The British-American alliance cemented. So too did the colon...
World War II seemed to be a great, earth-shaking event in the West. Old powers, already crumbling from World War I, collapsed. New orders aligned. Eastern powers went behind an Iron Curtain. The British-American alliance cemented.
So too did the colonies of the European super powers change. Most became independent nations. The Africans found their voices, though sometimes in a mixed caco ...
Updated: Fri Dec 06, 2013