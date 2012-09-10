Sometimes a Cake Really Is A Cake. Sometimes a Polling Trend Really is Accurate.
The Romney campaign this morning put out a memo telling everyone to calm down, don’t worry, things are fine. Superficially, I agree. Bill Clinton helped Barack Obama more than Mitt Romney helped himself in the past few weeks. But the economic num...
The Romney campaign this morning put out a memo telling everyone to calm down, don’t worry, things are fine. Superficially, I agree. Bill Clinton helped Barack Obama more than Mitt Romney helped himself in the past few weeks. But the economic numbers are really not good and things on the horizon appear to be getting worse. Voters will start factoring in those variables in the | Read More »