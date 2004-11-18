The latest debate over Bush's cabinet picks is just silly.

In the first term, Bush allowed some Clintonistas to stay behind and cause trouble. He did not purge the State Department and other agencies of troublemakers. In exchange, he had people who are there to give him advice actively engage in a war against him.

That Bush is putting "insiders" into positions of power does not mean he wants no debate. It means he wants debate in the White House, not leaked to the front page of the Washington Post.

Reporters, in particular, are upset by Bush's picks. No doubt they foresee an end to anti-Bush leaks from the State Department and CIA. It is in the reporters' interests to have people opposed to Bush inside the cabinet departments. It is not in Bush's interest.