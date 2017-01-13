If you caught Donald Trump's press conference earlier this week, you saw a fascinating spectacle. The incoming President of the United States did not filibuster answers to run out the clock like Barack Obama does. Like a New Yorker, he gave short answers, direct answers, then moved on. He was not afraid to pick a fight.

Jim Acosta of CNN tried to ask a question after Trump insulted CNN. In fairness, CNN did nothing wrong, but because it was first to break a story that the website Buzzfeed then abused, CNN got caught in the blow back. Trump refused to take a question from Acosta, telling him that CNN was a fake news outlet.

Updated: Fri Jan 13, 2017