Evelyn, Christy, and I headed out to the grocery story last night. I put Evelyn in her car seat and accidentally snagged the belt of her car seat on Evelyn's leg. She protested.

"Sorry Charlie," I replied.

"I'm *not* Charlie," Evelyn protested. "I'm Evelyn."

I laughed and told her, "Sweetheart, that's just an expression."

"Sweetheart, I am *not* an expression," she emphatically explained. "I'm an Evelyn."

I had a hard time staying composed on that one. And she was aggravated that I'd laugh.