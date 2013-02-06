Southern Poverty Law Center Inspires Floyd Lee Corkinsâ€™ Attempted Mass Shooting
When Congresswoman Giffords and several others were shot in Arizona by Jared Loughner, the left went into overdrive blaming Sarah Palin for a map that had a list of political targets on it. After the fact, we learned that Lochner was a-political and he...
When Congresswoman Giffords and several others were shot in Arizona by Jared Loughner, the left went into overdrive blaming Sarah Palin for a map that had a list of political targets on it. After the fact, we learned that Lochner was a-political and he clearly had not used Sarah Palin’s map of political targets. That did not stop the left from blaming the right. In | Read More »