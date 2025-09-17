I have very little to add to the clips below that I strongly suggest you watch.

Here is what we know now. Tyler Robinson did not like his father going “full MAGA” after Donald Trump’s election. He believed Charlie Kirk spread hate and that one could not negotiate with that sort of hate.

Robinson is in a gay relationship with a man who is transitioning and confessed to his partner who he referred to as his “love.”

Over the weekend, Governor Cox of Utah told the Wall Street Journal the investigators concluded that Robinson had been radicalized in leftwing politics. His family said as much to the investigators. This afternoon, the District Attorney confirmed it.

Here is CNN’s “Senior National Security Analyst” who tweeted this a few hours before the District Attorney spoke, but after all the very good and credible reporting from Axios, the Wall Street Journal, and other sources:

None of what she said was true at the time she said it. Kayyem, again she is cast as objective by CNN, is a noted progressive.

Now, let’s hear from the District Attorney:

And about the relationship between Tyler Robinson and the man he called his “love:”