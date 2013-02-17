Spin Masters
I’ve been catching up on my reading of late. One book I’ve been making my way through in detail and contributed a quote on behalf of for publication is David Freddoso’s Spin Masters: How the Media Ignored the Real News and Helped Reel...
I’ve been catching up on my reading of late. One book I’ve been making my way through in detail and contributed a quote on behalf of for publication is David Freddoso’s Spin Masters: How the Media Ignored the Real News and Helped Reelect Barack Obama published by RedState’s sister company, Regnery Publishing. It’s the book that needed to be written about 2012. A conservative criticism | Read More »