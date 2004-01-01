So the earth is rotating normally. Big deal. I mean, for some it is. But are scientists absolutely sure it ever slowed down? Maybe God is just throwing them a curveball to mess with their heads. In any event, I'm glad we didn't stay a second longer in 2003.

In a phenomenon that has scientists puzzled, the Earth is right on schedule for a fifth straight year.

Experts agree that the rate at which the Earth travels through space has slowed ever so slightly for millennia. To make the world's official time agree with where the Earth actually is in space, scientists in 1972 started adding an extra "leap second" on the last day of the year.