I spoke at Macon's Rotary today at First Presbyterian. I joked that Christy and I were going to have to rejoin First Pres because last week clapping broke out at Vineville during the service. Most people laughed -- everybody except the Episcopalians; they just looked perplexed.

I've been consulting with Christy's boss about a possible mayoral run. There were lots of people interested in that today. It was a good opportunity to get me ready for Tuesday after next. I fly to Kansas to the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas to talk about the internet and politics.

This is going to be a busy month. We're going to go to First Pres this coming Sunday for Sunday School. Then busy that week. The next Sunday, I'm off to DC for a twelve hour jaunt to have supper with Bobby Jindal (he's getting ready to run for Governor of Louisiana. My friend Ben wants some of us to come meet him). That'll mean being up all night with my old roommate from D.C. -- always a fun time.

Then I come home Monday morning. Leave again Tuesday. Come home Monday. Recover till the end of the month and then spend a week in DC for CPAC.

Busy. Busy. Busy.