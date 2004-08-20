Jim Geraghty makes this excellent point about Kerry's media backed counterattack on the Swifties.

Despite its clumsy appearance, apparently this is the deliberate and organized counterattack. Which makes one suspect we're never going to get the "sit-down-with-Russert and release all the files and all the diary entries and sort the whole thing out" approach.

Which suggests that Kerry doesn't think he could handle that kind of tough questioning, and what's unreleased in the files and diaries hurts his case.