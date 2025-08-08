The President wants a mid-decade census that excludes illegal aliens.

I think he has a plausible argument that illegal aliens should not be included. Unfortunately, he has a series of court cases standing in his way.

In his first term, the President attempted to add a question to the United States Census about citizenship. The Supreme Court ruled that the question could be asked, but that proper procedure had not been used to place the question in the Census. As a result, it did not make it into the list of questions.

Now, the President is trying it again. There’s just one problem. When the President attempted this for 2020, a lawsuit got filed by progressive groups. The Trump Administration did not settle the suit. Instead, the Biden Administration did. In so doing, the Biden Administration settled it by agreeing that illegal aliens would be counted in the census moving forward. But wait, there’s more.