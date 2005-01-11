The Steve Jobs keynote begins at the MacWorld Expo right at 12pm EST. There is a media blockout, but we have our sources.

Expected through the rumor mill are upgrades to the Powerbooks, a cheap headless Mac to lure Windows iPod users over to Apple (we have MS Word AND no viruses), a flash based iPod for about $100, and some wordprocessing software. Oh, let's not forget Asteroid, a rumored piece of equipment for connecting instruments to your computer for use with Garage Band.

This should be fun.