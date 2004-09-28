Candidates are now required to stand by the ads they release by saying they approve the ads. Maybe news groups that do polls should do the same thing.

CNN, in reporting on Bush's solid lead over Kerry can only muster that Bush apparently leads Kerry. Maybe apparently because they are still looking for errors.

ABC News, in its poll with WaPo, can only muster than Bush's approval rating is 52%, which is much better than it had been and 2 points less than what CNN/USA Today/Gallup has.

I don't think it is liberal bias. I think it is that they see the writing on the wall and realize this could be a blowout. The media would prefer this thing to get close.