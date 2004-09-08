Captain's Quarters makes a good point in an article1 about Kitty Kelly's book.

The Left has very flexible standards when it comes to credibility these days.

1For the most part, I will now refer to blog posts as articles if of some length and depth, unless they are in the form of general referral posts, e.g. see most posts of mine today and, generally, Instapundit. The fact of the matter is that most bloggers, of late, have done a better job of reporting news factually than the old stream media. We call the trash from the New York Times an article, so we should at least say restore the meaning of the word through proper use in reference to very good reporting from the likes of Captain Ed.