Matt Bevin ran a company, something Mitch McConnell has not done. While running that company, Matt Bevin put his signature on a prospectus for his company in which the company touted the economic benefits that would be derived from TARP. Pretty much every financially oriented business in America did the same at the time. That’s what Mitch McConnell, George Bush, Hank Paulson, and virtually everyone | Read More »

The post Standing With Matt Bevin appeared first on RedState.