In the SSRS Voter Poll conducted during early voting and on Election Day, with the voters who actually voted, ninety percent of voters said corruption was a crucial or major problem. Seventy percent of those voters voted for the Democrats. Having lost the House and the Senate, Republicans can spend the next two years arguing about why, or they can show voters they were listening. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gives them the easiest place to start.

Lutnick has been a walking conflict of interest since he took the job. His sons now run Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm he led for decades. Cantor manages reserves for the stablecoin giant Tether, and Tether lent money to the trust that bought Lutnick’s stake for his children. While Lutnick was helping design the tariffs, Cantor was offering importers cash for their claims to future tariff refunds at twenty to thirty percent of the duties they paid. Just so you understand this, while Lutnick was rolling out the tariffs in 2025, his sons were offering cash to importers at the same time for when their father’s tariff scheme got struck down by the Supreme Court.

Yes, the Commerce Secretary’s family firm was positioned to profit if the Commerce Secretary’s own policy was struck down. Senate Democrats asked about it, and Republicans shrugged.

The tariffs themselves bear his fingerprints. Lutnick held the chart in the Rose Garden on Liberation Day. That night, according to The New Yorker, President Trump called him demanding to know how the rates had been calculated, and Lutnick was not sure himself.

Then came Canada. American and Canadian negotiators had the outline of a deal, and the President announced it publicly. According to The New York Times and Bloomberg, Lutnick moved the goalposts at the eleventh hour — insisting on a higher auto tariff, capping the aluminum relief, and carving out heavy trucks. The talks collapsed, and Canada retaliated dollar for dollar. Iowa farmers, Maine lobstermen, and Michigan mechanics paid for that trade war, and Republicans paid for it at the ballot box. Democrats swept Senate seats in five states bordering Canada. Susan Collins, who survived thirty years in Maine, lost to Troy Jackson after Canada’s retaliation hit the lobster docks. In Michigan, Mike Rogers lost to Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate Republicans should have beaten. Howard Lutnick’s last-minute demands cost the GOP the Senate seats it could least afford to lose and, indirectly, got a member of the Muslim Brotherhood elected.

The China story is worse.