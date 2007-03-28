I don't think it is that odd.

One of the quirkiest bills filed this year passed the Senate with no opposition late Tuesday evening.

The original version of Senate Bill 191 would have barred the state from naming anything in honor of Senate Minority Leader Robert Brown (D-Macon), who introduced the legislation. Brown said serving his constituents is enough of an honor. By the way, I hear Robert Brown might just decide to not run for Mayor of Macon because a group of black leaders in Macon voted on who they'd support and less than half said they'd support Robert Brown. This group, called the Cotton Street Mafia, is composed of many of the black leaders in Macon and controls black politics in Macon.