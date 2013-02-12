State of the Union Open Thread & a Preview of Rand Paulâ€™s Speech
Tonight, use this thread to post your comments on the State of the Union and Marco Rubio’s response. Bing Politics is going to present a live stream of the State of the Union address tonight and you can participate in its interactive feature. Lat...
Tonight, use this thread to post your comments on the State of the Union and Marco Rubio’s response. Bing Politics is going to present a live stream of the State of the Union address tonight and you can participate in its interactive feature. Later, RedState will bring you a live stream of Senator Rand Paul’s speech. I’ve received tidbits about his speech tonight. It’s going | Read More »