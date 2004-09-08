The Kerry Spot says Bush is up 8 in Ohio and Red State has Bush up 16 in Arizona.

Good for him.

All of this comes as the Democrats and the media launch a coordinated assault on Bush's national guard service and alleged druggy, abortionist past.

Too little, too late, I say. While it can have an impact, frankly I think people are going to judge Kerry by his most recent military service -- Vietnam (since he made it an issue)-- and Bush by his most recent military service -- Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces.