The AJC's Political Insider Column has a look at Georgia's Lt. Gov. race. Casey Cagle has been trapped in the State Senate prohibited from raising campaign contributions. Meanwhile, Ralph Reed has been out raising money, including over $500,000 at one event.

Ralph is heading to Washington to raise money on K Street with his lobbyist friends. As predicted, Cagle is out saying he won't take money from liberal interests, including gambling concerns.

I think I'll be staying out of that race altogether. I do not know Casey personally and am, frankly, inclined to go with Ralph, but I think it would be much more fun to be objective. And, we frankly have to commend Casey Cagle for getting into the race when Oxendine was there and staying in with Reed. That takes courage and shows he is serious.