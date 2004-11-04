With exit polls, which undercounted Republicans, showing a solid portion of voters voting for President Bush on moral values related issues, the Republicans seem intent on shooting themselves in the foot and stealing defeat from the jaws of victory.

Redstate proved that, unlike Kos, we can raise money, back candidates, and win. To make sure we do not defeat ourselves, it is time to call our Senators and block Arlen Specter from becoming Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Republican expected to chair the Senate Judiciary Committee next year bluntly warned newly re-elected President Bush today against putting forth Supreme Court nominees who would seek to overturn abortion rights or are otherwise too conservative to win confirmation.

Sen. Arlen Specter, fresh from winning a fifth term in Pennsylvania, also said the current Supreme Court now lacks legal "giants" on the bench.

"When you talk about judges who would change the right of a woman to choose, overturn Roe v. Wade, I think that is unlikely," Specter said, referring to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

"The president is well aware of what happened, when a bunch of his nominees were sent up, with the filibuster," Specter added, referring to Senate Democrats' success over the past four years in blocking the confirmation of many of Bush's conservative judicial picks. "... And I would expect the president to be mindful of the considerations which I am mentioning."