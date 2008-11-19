Remember Al Fraken's undervote theory? He wants to count as votes for himself ballots with no mark in his oval, though the person voted for every other Democrat.

He claims that the voter's intention was clearly to vote for him, even though there is no mark by his name because the voter voted for every other Democrat on the ballot.

Below is a ballot from Plymouth, MN. Can you tell for whom that person intended to vote?

I bet you won't be surprised to learn Al Fraken is contesting that vote.

So, no marks at all go to Franken. Any mark for Coleman must be challenged.

The Skepticians have more details.