The Franken camp is working over time to steal Minnesota now. With them worried they won't catch up, Roll Call reports the Franken camp wants a delay.

With the State Canvassing Board set to certify the results in Minnesotaâ€™s unresolved Senate race Tuesday, the campaign of comedian Al Franken (D) has asked the board not to officially call the race until the votes of several voters who cast absentee ballots are included in the final count.

The Franken campaign filed a brief with the five-person board Monday, demanding that every vote be counted.

â€œWe would ask them to not certify the vote count,â€ Marc Elias, a Democratic election lawyer working for Franken, said in a news conference Monday. Notice they aren't asking to count every legal vote, but every vote. This is important because some people who voted straight Democrat still couldn't bring themselves to vote for an ass like Franken. Nonetheless, Franken wants the person to be deemed a Franken voter because the person voted for every other Democrat.

Having spent years surrounded by fawning admirers paid to worship him, Franken just can't handle the real world where everybody knows his name and hates him.