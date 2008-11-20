We all know about ACORN right? The group masterfully steals elections by overwhelming the system with fraudulent voter registration applications that translate directly into voter fraud. They stampede election centers causing chaos so votes can be cast while people are distracted. They vote for the dead and claim racism when they are challenged.

Well now we know how an unpopular jackass like Al Franken has been able to get so close to Norm Coleman in Minnesota. He used ACORN for help. This no doubt explains precisely why Franken is so insistent that straight Democrat ballots that had no mark next to Franken must actually be Franken votes, but somehow a ballot that clearly had a mark for Coleman must be challenged. (So much for counting all the votes, eh Al?)

One of Franken's lawyers couldn't keep his mouth shut.

Even the observers and lawyers have been instructed by their respective campaigns to not talk to the media. But Minneapolis lawyer Bill Starr, who is volunteering for the Franken campaign, was willing to say a few words. He said he thinks Franken will prevail. His hunch is based on a theory he has.

"People who voted for Coleman are more likely to have taken the SAT in their lifetime," he said. "They've filled in circles. Franken voters are probably not college-educated. They're new voters and immigrants. They've been brought in by groups like ACORN, from the inner cities. They're more likely to make mistakes. I've bounced this off of minority people, and they agree with me."

Now we know.