I spent six years as an elections lawyer. I handled ***a lot*** of very wacked election canvasses and recounts. One thing they all had in common: when new votes were found, they generally went both ways -- a few for one candidate and a few for the other candidate. It didn't quite follow the polling, but then close races only happen at the 50-50 margin. Here's something that never happened: the votes did not all go 100% for one candidate except in the two instances where there was only one misplaced ballot discovered. In Minnesota, though, the votes are all going for Al Franken â€” pretty much all 600 of them. That defies statistical probability. Here's something else canvasses of ballots have in common: a lot of ballots drop off. It's an undervote, e.g. 20 races on the ballot, but only 15 get votes. Sometimes people don't want to vote for the Republican, but they can't stomach their own Democratic candidate. Al Franken's campaign strategy is now premised on the undervotes in Minnesota. His legal team would have us believe that a vote for Barack Obama is also a vote for Al Franken â€” never mind the Democrats who could not stand voting for an ass like Franken. Of course, this is fatuous nonsense. Just look at the polling. Franken trailed Obama by 12.6% in the final poll conducted before Election Day. In fact, for the last months of the race, Franken chronically trailed Obama. But Franken would have us believe that if a ballot shows up with no vote for Franken, despite having votes for other Democrats, the voter intended to vote for Franken and just, I guess, forgot to.1 Al Franken must be the only man on earth who doesn't recognize how many in his own party hate him.