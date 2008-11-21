What is it about guys named Al trying to change election rules ***after*** the election is over?

Geez.

Franekn has filed suit with a favorable judge in a favorable county demanding the right to dig through rejected absentee ballots. It's against the rules, mind you, so Franken is demanding the rules be changed.

Opening up the rejected-ballot question is also a recipe for potential fraud. When the Franken campaign filed its initial lawsuit demanding access to the voter lists, it used as an example an 84-year-old woman in Beltrami County whose vote was supposedly rejected because she'd had a stroke, and therefore her signature on her absentee ballot did not match the one on file. After some outside investigation, the Franken campaign admitted that the story was not true, and that her ballot had been rejected for entirely different (and legitimate) reasons.

In other words, Franken is lying to sow doubt about the election. Stealing it during the canvassing process didn't work. Now he has to change the rules.

Of course, even the media in Minnesota is getting tired of his antics.