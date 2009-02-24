Wow. Well done, Michael Steele.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele says that he might support primary challengers against the three GOP senators who voted in favor of the stimulus package.

Asked if he was open to the move during an interview Monday on Fox Newsâ€™ â€œYour World with Neil Cavuto,â€ Steele said, â€œOh, yes, Iâ€™m always open to everything, baby, absolutely.â€ Let's be clear. This won't actually happen. There are far too many institutional pressures and rules to make it possible. But signaling that he'd be open to it is enough to encourage a primary opponent and sends a strong message to Arlen Specter.

Specter is, after all, the only one of the three turncoats up for re-election in 2010.

We should, however, be mindful that as much as we don't like Arlen Specter on 70% of issues, he is still a Republican vote for Republican leadership in the Senate and he knows how to slit Democrat throats with the best of them.

Arlen is in it for himself, not for the party or the voters. He does, however, line up with us on some of the big stuff. That's to say he'd be worse than a Pat Toomey or most any other Republican, but he's still better than any Democrat.