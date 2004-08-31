I am always skeptical of the Baldwin brothers. Alec has just given them a bad name with his mindless liberal ideology.

It is very interesting to hear Stephen talk about his religious faith and that he is "voting for the man with the most faith." I'm skeptical because he refuses to use the word "Bush." But, as he said last night, one of the candidates shows his faith and one doesn't, "when I say I am voting for the man with the most faith, the first person that pops in your head is probably it."

I have a test to see if he is sincere.

Ask him if he has repented for "Threesome" and "Bio-Dome" -- two of the worse movies to ever light up the silver screen. If the answer is yes, he's voting for Bush.