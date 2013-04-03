Steve Penley Paintings on T-Shirts
Yes I’m putting this on the front page. And yes, I’m putting this as a featured story. I get requests all the time for information on Steve Penley’s paintings. I have two of them myself. Steve is a dear friend and each year at the Red...
Yes I’m putting this on the front page. And yes, I’m putting this as a featured story. I get requests all the time for information on Steve Penley’s paintings. I have two of them myself. Steve is a dear friend and each year at the RedState Gathering we’ve used his paintings as backdrops for the event. They are gorgeous. You’ve probably also seen them on | Read More »