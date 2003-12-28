Howard Dean is attacking Bush over the mad cow [Ed -- no, not Maureen Dowd] scare and still maintains that Osama fits into our rule of law system.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Dean also said Friday he wants Osama bin Laden to get the death penalty, seeking to minimize fallout from a New Hampshire newspaper story in which he was quoted as saying the terror leader's guilt should not be prejudged.

"As a president, I would have to defend the process of the rule of law. But as an American, I want to make sure he gets the death penalty he deserves," Dean told the AP in a phone interview. Wake up Howard. Osama does not belong in federal court system. He belongs in a military system, or better yet, in pieces on a cave wall.