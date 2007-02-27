This is a horrible idea.

Georgia is one of at least 18 states considering a law that would require every girl entering the sixth grade to be vaccinated against human papillomavirus, commonly known as HPV, which causes cervical cancer. Recently, Texas Gov. Rick Perry created a flap when he signed an executive order requiring the HPV vaccination for all girls entering the sixth grade. Some religious groups oppose mandating a vaccine for a sexually transmitted disease. Others worry about how poor or uninsured families would pay for it.

While it might be worth doing later, right now we should not be using teenage girls as lab rats. At a minimum we should wait a year when there will be more drugs on the market doing the same thing, thereby using marketplace pressures to lower the costs. The current monopoly held drug is way higher than other required vaccines like the MMR. Waiting another year, will also help fully vet the drug on school age children -- something that has been repeatedly reported as not having been done on the present drug.