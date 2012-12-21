Stop Pretending We Canâ€™t Disagree on This
Not a day goes by that I am not forced to confront the idea that I could be wrong about a lot, including the notion of going over the fiscal cliff. The problem is that a lot of Republicans, including most of the conservative press out there jockeying f...
Not a day goes by that I am not forced to confront the idea that I could be wrong about a lot, including the notion of going over the fiscal cliff. The problem is that a lot of Republicans, including most of the conservative press out there jockeying for access in the Speaker’s Lobby, have so thoroughly drunk the kool-aid (yes, I know it’s flavor-aide | Read More »