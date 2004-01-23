RealClear Politics has a look at the latest polls and debates in New Hampshire. I highly recommend this site. It does a great job of collecting and averaging polls and the bloggers go for quality over quantity in posts. Here's a snipet:

The other problem for Dean is that he's now fighting to win back voters he originally took from John Kerry last year. Like a spouse returning to her husband after a nine month affair, New Hampshire Democrats and Independents going home to Kerry. How does Howard Dean convince these voters in four days to have another fling?