According to the AJC, the Georgia Supreme Court today ordered a halt ot the intended runoff tomorrow for the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The Georgia Supreme Court today postponed Tuesday's scheduled runoff election for an open seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

In a one-page order, the state's highest court said it was staying the election. The decision comes from an appeal by Atlanta lawyer Howard Mead, who finished third in the July 20 primary. Mead had asked for a new election on the grounds his first name was listed incorrectly as "Thomas" on 481 ballots in Laurens County.

On Friday, after a hearing, Superior Court Judge Arthur Fudger dismissed Mead's challenge. Mead then promptly appealed to the state Supreme Court.

In its order, the Georgia Supreme Court did not say what will happen next, only that the runoff election was stayed. The court issued its order by a 6-0 vote, with Justice Leah Ward Sears not participating.

Until today's order, Marietta lawyer Debra Bernes and Lawrenceville lawyer Mike Sheffield were to be the finalists in the runoff. Bernes won the July 20 primary with 29.5 percent of the vote. Sheffield, after a recount, edged out Mead by 382 votes out of more than 1 million ballots cast.