So I was standing in the shower this morning lathering up and it hit me -- Cindy Sheehan is right!

Ronald Reagan was a part of the PNAC/NeoCon/Israel conspiracy plot to take over this country. Seriously. See if you are smart enough to follow the logic.

Ronald Reagan was, by all accounts, Presbyterian. That word, like PNAC, starts with a P. Further, Reagan was from California, the original home of the military industrial complex. But, and even more damning, Reagan was from Hollywood. And, well, we all know who controls Hollywood. Just ask Harvey and Marty.

There you have it. Cindy is right. Blessed Mother Cindy, please forgive us for doubting you.