"Though the care and management of five bright and typical boys was the primary focus of Ann Romney's life, she was always deeply involved in her husband's business and political career and in the public life that almost inevitably accompanies substantial business success." From Hugh Hewitt's hagiography A Mormon In the White House?, page 83. "It was also the persuasiveness of a talented and energetic spouse who saw an opportunity for her husband to get beyond his very successful business career into a public life . . . . Jim Davies, Ann's brother, describes his sister as a mover behind the 1994 Senate bid against Kennedy as well." Id. at 87. ""Her contributions are for her and not for me," Romney said before a campaign appearance in Iowa. "Her positions are not terrible relevant to my campaign." Romney volunteered that wife, Ann, is now one of the heads of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, a leading anti-abortion group." SOURCE. "[Kevin Madden] said the check was written from the Romneys' joint checking account, but she signed it and the contribution came from her, Madden said. Mitt Romney has not donated to the group, Madden said." SOURCE. Count me unimpressed. At the time I reviewed Hugh Hewitt's book, I wrote, "Like Hewitt, were the election held today, I would vote for Mitt Romney, but unlike Hewitt, I am not very passionate about the former governor and have, over time, developed some qualms about him." As late as last week, in email correspondence between friends, I said the same. I can no longer say that. It is not because Ann Romney gave money to Planned Parenthood. It is because this is the straw that broke the camel's back -- one light piece of straw piled on a mountain of political opportunism and reckless vacillation. On October 7, 2001, President Bush told the nation, " We will not waver; we will not tire; we will not falter; and we will not fail. Peace and freedom will prevail." I can no longer trust that Mitt Romney has a spine strong enough not to go wobbly with it becomes convenient. Were the election held today, who'd get my vote? The man I said I would never vote for -- John McCain. Of course, I'd prefer this option.

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