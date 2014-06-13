On Sept. 20, 2005, Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore, answered reporters' questions during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Honore focused on steps being taken to prevent future storms. Reporters kept drawing him back to planning prior to Hurricane Katrina hitting.

"You're asking last storm questions for people who are concerned about the future storm. Don't get stuck on stupid, reporters," H ...



Updated: Fri Jun 13, 2014



