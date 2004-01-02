There is something not right about this man:

A Florida man who brought a box cutter aboard a plane leaving Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday said he used the tool to cut out magazine articles and thought it was permissible to have it on board.

Peter Joseph Martin, 57, was escorted off the plane Sunday after a passenger saw him pull the box cutter from his carry-on luggage and place it in the seat pocket in front of him, according to an affidavit filed at the U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He was charged Monday with carrying a dangerous weapon on an aircraft.