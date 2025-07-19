Here is a fact I did not know that is now being reported by people knowledgeable about the situation. It cost CBS $100 million a year to produce Late Night With Stephen Colbert and the show lost $40 million a year. Colbert took the house David Letterman built and ran it into the ground.

When Donald Trump got elected, the loud voices at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting insisted that the federal government funding PBS and NPR amounted to only about one percent of their budget and was not a big deal. Now that the subsidy is at an end, the defenders of NPR and PBS insist it means people will die because they’ll lose public broadcasting. They’re going to have to prostitute Elmo now to keep the lights on.

In 2023, NPR left Twitter after Elon Musk began labeling it “government-funded media.” NPR and many of its reporters protested and denied it was so. Now, NPR and the same reporters who protested the Twitter label are upset Congress is no longer funding them.

For those who do not know, you can buy a TV antenna, hook it up to your television, and get commercial programming from a variety of stations other than PBS for free — even in rural America.

Congressman Chip Roy noted that in Texas’s Hill Country, local for-profit stations were covering the flooding, death, and destruction while the local public broadcasting outlets were demanding people call Congress to save public broadcasting. It took nineteen hours before public broadcasting in the affected area covered the affected area.

For decades, progressives have isolated themselves more and more. Demographic data increasingly shows conservatives are more likely to have friends who are progressive than progressives are to have friends who are conservative. Statistically, a progressive can go a whole day without knowingly encountering a conservative. It is harder for a conservative to go a whole day without encountering a progressive.

As progressives have politicized everything, isolated themselves, alienated themselves from others, and insisted there is virtue in shunning their political opponents, including family, they have seen their media outlets decline as well. Progressives like the WNBA in theory, for reasons of virtue, but they do not actually watch it, which is why they are mad at comedian Shane Gillis for exposing them the other night. As an aside, CBS should give Shane Gillis the Late Show.

Progressives like having MSNBC, but they do not watch it. Only 91,000 people ages 25 to 54 are regularly watching MSNBC. On weekends, one could fill a small town theater with the entire population of MSNBC watchers. But if you watch CNN or MSNBC or read most major newspapers, you are vastly more likely to hear about Fox News’s aging population than any laments about MSNBC’s geriatrics.

The progressive left captured American institutions, drove away large portions of their audience, whitened their audiences, and then demanded subsidy to continue.

The Colbert audience and the audience regularly engaged with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is older and whiter than many people realize. Ironically, for years, the national press corps and Democrat pundits have said the days of the Republican Party were coming to an end because it was the party of old white people. Instead, the cultural grip of progressives is coming to an end for that reason.

Donald Trump is not the reason CBS is cancelling Stephen Colbert. He’s just a convenient excuse for CBS and for the left to ignore a $100 million program was losing $40 million a year because the host chose to isolate, alienate, insult, and ignore half the nation, just like NPR did.

Good riddance.

One parting thought — CBS has come a long way from war time correspondent Andy Rooney going ashore at Normandy as the Germans were shooting at him to Scott MacFarland admitting he got PTSD because the audience at the Trump rally in Butler, PA gave him dirty looks. That is truly pathetic narcissism and disqualifies MacFarland as a fair or competent journalist. CBS could save some more money on the line item for his salary.