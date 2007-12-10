I assume this is not true, but it strikes me as very funny.

A movie based on a children's book with heavy religious subtext has sparked a major controversy this week. But not the one you think.

Parents at a 12:50 showing of "The Golden Compass" in Fort Worth's Eastchase district were both shocked and appalled to find that the movie was preceded by a trailer for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the novel "Prince Caspian", which some parents fear may cause their children to read a series that promotes spiritual belief and "denigrates Atheism."

"I just can't believe this," said Leah Jones, mother of three and proud atheist. "I can't believe that they would allow children to be exposed to this kind of thing without warning!" The Golden Compass, I'm sure you know by now, is the first of a multi-part trilogy of books by an atheist who hated the Narnia series and wanted to write a series about killing God.