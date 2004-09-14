Andrew Sullivan says:

[W]hoever decided to make Vietnam the centerpiece of Kerry's convention appeal should no longer be working for the campaign.

Given Kerry's historic tendency to rely on Vietnam as the argument ender to end all arguments, my guess is that Kerry himself decided he wanted to use Vietnam against George Bush. He wanted a grand pissing match over who was more heroic in Vietnam to defend against the "Bush as War Leader" strategy from Rove & Co.

Well, he got what he asked for. Sullivan is right, Kerry should be fired. As a practical matter, the worst campaigns I have ever worked on were the ones where the candidate replaced the objective advice of consultants with his own. The candidate, after all, is not very objective and is rarely able to distinguish between a forest and trees.