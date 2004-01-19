Viking Pundit wraps up blog predictions on Iowa.

Here's a theory. I think that bloggers might just be more accurate than regular media pundits. Why? The free market. There are more of us and we read each other's stuff to formulate our ideas. We change our minds and the minds of others and we put out more data and consume more data.

It's like playing the futures market. It's not quite accurate, but I bet it is more accurate than your basic op-ed page writer at the New York Times.