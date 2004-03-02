It's Super Tuesday and John Kerry should come very close to closing the deal today. Here in Macon, Georgia, John Edwards campaigned with some notable celebrities:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Edwards drew hundreds to Macon on Monday night to hear his vision and to see a couple of rock musicians.

Edwards gave a short but rousing stump speech, touching on themes of there being "two Americas" and the need to unite the country.

"There are 35 million Americans who live in poverty. You and I have a moral responsibility to lift those families out of poverty. We need to build a country where we say no to kids who go to bed hungry, to kids who don't have clothes to wear, and no to people who work full time at minimum wage and still live in poverty," Edwards said to a roar from the audience.

The Southern-fried sounds of Boyd Tinsley, violinist for the Dave Matthews Band, and South Carolina rockers Hootie and the Blowfish served as the opening act for Edwards at the Wilson Convention Center. It's kind of humorous how many people in the crowd were quoted as wanting to come for the music, not necessarily Edwards.

Also of note today, Georgia will be voting on a flag referendum. As some of you may know, Georgia replaced the confederate battle emblem flag with an ugly blue flag, which was subsequently replaced by a flag modeled on the first flag of the confederacy and also on an old historic Georgia flag. Today, voters will choose which of those two flags (blue or its replacement) should be the state flag. The vote is purely advisory.

In Bibb County, where I live, SPLOST will be voted on. SPLOST is a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. I hate taxes and am inclined to be against this, but if it doesn't pass the city is guaranteed to raise my property taxes. At least with a sales tax increase everyone will pay.

Many elected city leaders are against SPLOST because they don't think it funds recreation enough. Those same politicians are generally opposed to sales tax increases because of the large number of black voters who would pay. They would rather raise property taxes because white voters will pay more -- hence Bibb County is suffering high levels of white flight.