I'm getting excited about it. But, watching the preview it sounds very much a take off on Christ. "For their capacity to do good, I have sent you my only son." Whatever!

Fascinating that so many will flat out reject a belief in Christ, but will eat this up. Sure, everyone accepts Superman as fantasy. But even were you to accept both it and the Christian faith as mythology, I'd still say the Christian story is more fascinating -- God comes to earth as man and allows himself to be killed only to rise again from the dead. Superman, on the other hand, is frankly rather boring.

Of course the cool thing is one of these two is real and one is a comic book.