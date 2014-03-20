I was genuinely disappointed that Jim Bridenstine did not get into the race in Oklahoma. He would have been the best candidate hands down. But we must take the race as it is, not as we wish it to be. That leaves a potential rock star and a congressman.

Count me with T.W. Shannon in Oklahoma. Sarah Palin has already endorsed him. I’m sure others will join in soon.

T.W. Shannon is the Speaker of the House in Oklahoma. He is a small government conservative and he has shown he can learn from his mistakes. Shannon was, at first, willing to consider health care exchanges in Oklahoma. But he listened to the voters and turned his back on the idea. His opponent seems to march to the beat of Washington.

T.W. Shannon is going to become a rockstar within not just the GOP, but the conservative movement. I believe he will also be more consistently conservative in his votes than his opponent. I hope you will join me in supporting T.W. Shannon for the U.S. Senate in Oklahoma.

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