President Bush has been saving up a comprehensive multi-tiered platform to run on. He waited until there were exactly 60 days left to drive it home. Kerry has been running for months as the anti-Bush candidate. Can he, with sixty days left, throw together a comprehensive agenda and get an equivalent national audience to whom he can launch it? Or, will Bush run around the country saying, "I'm running for something. Other than the Presidency, what is John Kerry running for?"

I think it is time for panic.