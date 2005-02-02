This is up over at RedState and I thought I'd share it here:

A few weeks ago, I wrote a RedState editorial on elections calling for photographic identification when voting. The editorial is here. While we get worked up about voter fraud, thirty-three states have no requirement for photographic identification when voters show up at polls. Of the remainder, most allow voters to show utility bills and bank statements as proof of identification.

Well, one state is about to change that. After writing our editorial, I was asked to assist in some legislative drafting in Georgia. S.B. 84, sponsored by State Senator Cecil Staton of Macon (R-18), the publisher of Zell Miller's last book, will require voters to show photographic identification in order to vote at polling locations. This legislation, if passed, will be one more step towards stamping out voter fraud. RedState is pleased it could raise awareness on this issue. In the coming weeks, we will bring you more views of elections reform.